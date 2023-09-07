Plugins list



  • Advanced Editor Tools by Automattic.
  • Akismet Anti-Spam: Spam Protection by Automattic - Anti Spam Team.
  • Anti-Spam by CleanTalk by СleanTalk .
  • Asgaros Forum by Thomas Belser.
  • Broken Link Checker by WPMU DEV.
  • Business Directory Plugin by Business Directory Team.
  • Classic Editor + by <a href='' title='Pieter Bos, Greg Schoppe'>Pieter Bos, Greg Schoppe.
  • Classic Widgets by WordPress Contributors.
  • Contact Form 7 by Takayuki Miyoshi.
  • Embed Plus YouTube WordPress Plugin by Embed Plus YouTube Plugin Team.
  • Event Organiser by Stephen Harris.
  • Gambit Pro by ThemeZee.
  • iframe by webvitaly.
  • Import Social Events by Xylus Themes.
  • Jetpack by Automattic.
  • Jetpack Boost by Automattic - Jetpack Site Speed team.
  • Jetpack Protect by Automattic - Jetpack Security team.
  • MailPoet by MailPoet.
  • MailPoet Premium by MailPoet.
  • Molongui Authorship by Molongui.
  • Plugins List by David Artiss.
  • Post Slider and Carousel with Widget by InfornWeb.
  • Post Views for Jetpack by Jeremy Herve.
  • Print, PDF & Email by PrintFriendly by Print, PDF, & Email by PrintFriendly.
  • Really Simple SSL by Really Simple Plugins.
  • Real Media Library (Free) by devowl.io.
  • ReCaptcha v2 for Contact Form 7 by IQComputing.
  • Recent Posts Widget Extended by Ga Satrya.
  • Redirection by John Godley.
  • ThemeZee Magazine Blocks by ThemeZee.
  • ThemeZee Toolkit by ThemeZee.
  • ThemeZee Widget Bundle by ThemeZee.
  • The SEO Framework by The SEO Framework Team.
  • The SEO Framework - Extension Manager by The SEO Framework Team.
  • Toolbox for Asgaros Forum by Dominik Rauch.
  • UpdraftPlus - Backup/Restore by UpdraftPlus.Com, DavidAnderson.
  • User Role Editor by Vladimir Garagulya.
  • WP-Optimize - Clean, Compress, Cache by David Anderson, Ruhani Rabin, Team Updraft.
  • WP reCaptcha Integration by weDevs.
  • WPS Hide Login by WPServeur, NicolasKulka, wpformation.
