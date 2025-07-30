Peter HAMMILL : In a White Box !

55 vues

Virgin annonce la sortie d’un coffret « super deluxe » comprenant les treize albums de Peter HAMMILL publiés par Charisma et Virgin entre 1971 et 1986.

À celles et ceux qui ne le sauraient pas encore (ça peut arriver…), le compositeur, chanteur, pianiste et guitariste, Peter HAMMILL s’est d’abord fait connaître en tant que membre fondateur (avec Chris Judge SMITH) du légendaire groupe de rock dit progressif VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR. Mais parallèlement à son travail avec ce groupe, Peter HAMMILL a mené une longue carrière en tant qu’artiste solo innovant et révolutionnaire. Depuis son premier album solo, Fool’s Mate, en 1971, Peter a enregistré une série d’albums acclamés par la critique pour Charisma Records et Virgin Records, couvrant un large éventail d’ambiances, mais tous indéniablement originaux et révolutionnaires. Son travail a été salué par des musiciens tels que John LYDON et David BOWIE, qui ont exprimé leur admiration pour ses albums et ses compositions.

Tout bonnement titré The Charisma & Virgin Recordings 1971-1986, ce coffret comprend tous les albums de la période précitée remasterisés à partir des bandes originales, ainsi que de nouveaux mixages 5.1 et stéréo de The Future Now et pH7 par Stephen W TAYLER, des faces B inédites de singles, des démos (déjà parues), des sessions rares de la BBC (certaines déjà publiées, d’autres non) et des enregistrements live (déjà parus en bootlegs, mais non officiellement), ainsi qu’un disque vidéo Blu-ray contenant des performances télévisées européennes rares et inédites. Un livre illustré complète ce coffret, conçu strictement sur le même modèle que le coffret consacré à VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR, The Charisma Years 1970-1978, paru en 2021.

Le coffret The Charisma & Virgin Recordings 1971-1986 sortira le 26 septembre 2025. Voici les détails de son contenu, au cas où vous voudriez vous faire une idée sur l’intérêt de la chose avant d’avoir le réflexe « autobuy » :

CD 1: Fool’s Mate

1. Imperial Zeppelin

2. Candle

3. Happy

4. Solitude

5. Vision

6. Re-Awakening

7. Sunshine

8. Child

9. Summer Song in the Autumn

10. Viking

11. The Birds

12. I Once Wrote Some Poems

Bonus: Demo session, Recorded in January 1971

13. Re-Awakening (demo)

14. Summer Song in the Autumn (demo)

15. The Birds (demo)

16. Sunshine (demo)

17. Happy (demo)

CD 2: Chameleon in the Shadow of the Night

1. German Overalls

2. Slender Threads

3. Rock and Role

4. In the End

5. What it’s Worth

6. Easy to Slip Away

7. Dropping the Torch

8. (In the) Black Room / The Tower

Bonus:

9. Rain 3am

(Recorded in 1973)

10. Time for a Change

11. German Overalls

12. Easy to Slip Away

13. In the End

(BBC Radio John Peel session – 9 juillet 1973)

CD 3: The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage

1. Modern

2. Wilhelmina

3. The Lie (Bernini’s Saint Theresa)

4. Forsaken Gardens

5. Red Shift

6. Rubicon

7. A Louse is Not a Home

CD 4: Live Recordings 1974

1. Rubicon

2. Red Shift

(BBC Radio John Peel Session – 18 février 1974)

3. Solitude

4. Time for a Change

5. The Birds

6. Out of My Book

7. Slender Threads

8. German Overalls

(Live at Montreal University Sports Centre – 21 avril 1974)

CD 5: In Camera

1. Ferret and Featherbird

2. (No More) The Sub Mariner

3. Tapeworm

4. Again

5. Faint Heart and the Sermon

6. The Comet, The Course, The Tail

7. Gog

8. Magog (In Bromine Chambers)

Bonus:

9. The Emperor in His War Room

10. Faint Heart and the Sermon

11. (No More) The Sub Mariner

(BBC Radio John Peel session – 3 septembre 1974)

CD 6: Nadir’s Big Chance

1. Nadir’s Big Chance

2. The Institute of Mental Health, Burning

3. Open Your Eyes

4. Nobody’s Business

5. Been Alone So Long

6. Pompeii

7. Shingle Song

8. Airport

9. People You Were Going To

10. Birthday Special

11. Two or Three Spectres

CD 7: Over

1. Crying Wolf

2. Autumn

3. Time Heals

4. Alice (Letting Go)

5. This Side of the Looking Glass

6. Betrayed

7. (On Tuesday’s She Used to Do) Yoga

8. Lost and Found

Bonus:

9. Afterwards

10. Autumn

11. Betrayed

(BBC Radio One John Peel session – 21 avril 1977)

CD 8: The Future Now

1. Pushing Thirty

2. The Second Hand

3. Trappings

4. The Mousetrap

5. Energy Vampires

6. If I Could

7. The Future Now

8. Still in the Dark

9. Mediaeval

10. A Motor-Bike in Africa

11. The Cut

12. Palinurus (Castaway)

CD 9: Live at The All Souls Unitarian Church, Kansas City, États-Unis, 16 février 1978 (Première Partie)

1. House With No Door

2. Time Heals

3. This Side of the Looking Glass

4. My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)

5. Easy to Slip Away

6. Still Life

7. Lizard Play

8. Time for a Change

9. Been Alone So Long

10. Modern

11. If I Could

12. Last Frame

CD 10: Live at The All Souls Unitarian Church, Kansas City, États-Unis, 16 février 1978 (Seconde Partie)

1. The Comet, The Course, The Tail

2. The Lie (Bernini’s Saint Theresa)

3. The Mousetrap (Caught In)

4. In the End

5. Medley: A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers / The Sleepwalkers

6. Man-Erg

CD 11: pH7

1. My Favourite

2. Careering

3. Porton Down

4. Mirror Images

5. Handicap and Equality

6. Not for Keith

7. The Old School Tie

8. Time for a Change

9. Imperial Walls

10. Mr X (Gets Tense)

11. Faculty X

Bonus:

12. Mediaeval / Time for a Change

13. Mr X (Gets Tense)

14. Faculty X

(BBC Radio John Peel Session – 24 septembre 1979

15. The Polaroid

(face A de 45 tours – paru sous la référence Charisma CB 399 en août 1979 et credité à Rikki Nadir)

CD 12: A Black Box

1. Golden Promises

2. Losing Faith in Words

3. Jargon King

4. Fogwalking

5. The Spirit

6. In Slow Time

7. The Wipe

8. Flight

a) Flying Bird

b) The White Cave Fandango

c) Control

d) Cockpit

e) Silk Worm Wings

f) Nothing is Nothing

g) A Black Box

CD 13: Sitting Targets

1. Breakthrough

2. My Experience

3. Ophelia

4. Empress’s Clothes

5. Glue

6. Hesitation

7. Sitting Targets

8. Stranger Still

9. Sign

10. What I Did

11. Central Hotel

CD 14: The Love Songs

1. Just Good Friends

2. My Favourite

3. Been Alone So Long

4. Ophelia

5. Again

6. If I Could

7. Vision

8. Don’t Tell Me

9. The Birds

10. (This Side of) The Looking Glass

Bonus:

11. Just Good Friends (instrumental)

(face B de 45 tours – paru sous la référence Charisma CB 414 en mai 1985)

CD 15: Skin

1. Skin

2. After the Show

3. Painting By Numbers

4. Shell

5. All Said and Done

6. A Perfect Date

7. Four Pails

8. Now Lover

Bonus:

9. You Hit Me Where I Live

(face B de 45 tours)

CD 16: And Close as This

1. Too Many of My Yesterdays

2. Faith

3. Empire of Delight

4. Silver

5. Beside the One You Love

6. Other Old Cliches

7. Confidence

8. Sleep Now

CD 17: The Future Now (Stephen W Tayler stereo remix)

1. Pushing Thirty

2. The Second Hand

3. Trappings

4. The Mousetrap (Caught In)

5. Energy Vampires

6. If I Could

7. The Future Now

8. Still in the Dark

9. Mediaeval

10. A Motor-Bike in Africa

11. The Cut

12. Palinurus (Castaway)

CD 18: pH7 (Stephen W Tayler stereo remix)

1. My Favourite

2. Careering

3. Porton Down

4. Mirror Images

5. Handicap and Equality

6. Not for Keith

7. The Old School Tie

8. Time for a Change

9. Imperial Walls

10. Mr X (Gets Tense)

11. Faculty X

Disque 19 (Blu Ray): The Future Now (Stephen W Tayler High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound mix / new stereo remix)

1. Pushing Thirty

2. The Second Hand

3. Trappings

4. The Mousetrap

5. Energy Vampires

6. If I Could

7. The Future Now

8. Still in the Dark

9. Mediaeval

10. A Motor-Bike in Afrika

11. The Cut

12. Palinurus (Castaway)

pH7 (Stephen W Tayler High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound mix / new stereo remix)

1. My Favourite

2. Careering

3. Porton Down

4. Mirror Images

5. Handicap and Equality

6. Not for Keith

7. The Old School Tie

8. Time for a Change

9. Imperial Walls

10. Mr X (Gets Tense)

11. Faculty X

Disque 20 (Blu-ray) : The Video Vaults

1. In the End

2. German Overalls

(TV française, Rock en Stock, 1973)

3. The Lie

4. Forsaken Gardens

5. A Louse is Not a Home

(TV suisse, 1974)

6. Energy Vampires

7. My Room

(TV française, Chorus, 1979)

8. Tintagel By the Sea

(BBC TV, Playaway, 15 décembre 1979)