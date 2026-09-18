SOFT MACHINE se fait coffret

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La plupart des artistes et groupes qui ont marqué le rock psychédélique et progressif des années 1970 ont été célébrés avec la publication d’un coffret anthologique CD+DVD+Blu-Ray couvrant leur période pionnière et la plus influente. Il manquait SOFT MACHINE ; cette lacune est en passe d’être comblée !

En effet, la major Sony Music s’apprête à commercialiser un gigantesque coffret CD de 14 et trois Blu-ray rassemblant les cinq albums enregistrés par le groupe pour Columbia Records entre 1970 et 1973, à savoir Third (1970), Fourth (1971), Fifth (1972) et Sixth (1973), tous nouvellement remastérisés à partir des bandes originales.

Baptisé Slightly All The Time – Recordings 1970-1974, ce coffret contiendra également toutes les sessions BBC que SOFT MACHINE a enregistrées durant cette période (dont la moitié sont inédites) et une généreuse sélection d’enregistrements de concerts rares en provenance d’Europe (Royaume-Uni, France, Suisse), ainsi qu’un livret présentant de nombreuses photographies rares et de nouvelles notes de pochette rédigées par le journaliste spécialiste Sid Smith.

Compilé par Mark Powell, le grand patron d’Esoteric Recordings, Slightly All The Time – Recordings 1970-1974 comprendra également un set entièrement différent d’enregistrements effectués pour l’album 5th, ainsi que plus de six heures de matériel audiovisuel superbe recueilli dans les archives télévisées européennes, dont certains ont déjà été publiés auparavant et d’autres non (Paris 1970 – Pop 2, Bruxelles 1971 – Pop Shop, Allemagne 1971 – Beat Club, la performance complète au Berliner Jazztage et les apparitions de la BBC TV sur An Anatomy of Pop et Full House).

Slightly All The Time – Recordings 1970-1974 sera disponible le 30 octobre.

En voici la set-list complète :

CD 1 : Third (réalisé en juin 1970)

Facelift

Slightly All the Time

Moon in June

Out-Bloody-Rageous

CD 2 : Londres – mai 1970

Facelift

Moon in June

Esther’s Nose Job

CD 3 : BBC Radio Sessions 1970

Slightly All the Time

Out-Bloody-Rageous

Eamonn Andrews

(BBC Session – 4 mai 1970)

Facelift

Esther’s Nose Job

(BBC Radio 1 In Concert – 31 mai 1970)

Virtually

Fletcher’s Blemish

(BBC Radio 1 session – 15 décembre 1970)

CD 4 : The Promenade Concert – Royal Albert Hall 13 août 1970 (enregistré et diffusé par BBC Radio Three)

Out-Bloody-Rageous

Facelift

Esther’s Nose Job

Pig

Orange Skin Food

A Door Opens and Closes

Pigling Bland

10:30 Returns to the Bedroom

CD 5 : Fourth (réalisé en février 1971)

Teeth

Kings and Queens

Fletcher’s Blemish

Virtually Part 1

Virtually Part 2

Virtually Part 3

Virtually Part 4

CD 6 : BBC Radio 1 In Concert – 11 mars 1971

Blind Badger

Neo Caliban Grides

Out-Bloody-Rageous

Eamonn Andrews

All White

Kings and Queens

Teeth

Pigling Bland

Returns to the Bedroom

Slightly All the Time

Noisette

CD 7 : Gondel Filmkunsttheater, Brême – 23 mars 1971 (Radio Bremen concert – sous licence de Radio Bremen / Studio Hamburg – OneGate Media)

Facelift

Virtually

Slightly All the Time

Fletcher’s Blemish

Neo-Caliban Grides

Out-Bloody-Rageous

Eamonn Andrews

All White

Kings and Queens

Teeth

Pigling Bland

CD 8 : BBC Radio sessions 1971

BBC Radio 1 session – 1er juin 1971 :

Neo-Caliban Grides

Dedicated to You But You Weren’t Listening

Eamonn Andrews / All White

BBC Radio 1 session – 15th November 1971 :

As If

Drop

Welcome to Frillsville

BBC Radio 1 session – 11 juillet 1972 :

Fanfare

All White

M C

Drop

CD 9 : Fifth (réalisé en juin 1972)

All White

Drop

M C

As If

L B O

Pigling Bland

Bone

Pistes Bonus : The Alternative Fifth Sessions

As If

Untitled Blow

Pigling Bland

(coda) Esther’s Nose Job

All White (Take Two)

As If

Drum Solo

Pigling Bland

CD 10 : BBC Radio 1 In Concert – 20 juillet 1972

Fanfare

All White

Slightly All the Time

M C

Drop

Stumble

L.B.O.

As If

Riff

Gesolreut

CD 11 : Six (réalisé en février 1973)

The live record:

Fanfare

All White

Between

Riff I

37 ½

Gesolreut

E.P.V.

Lefty

Stumble

5 from 13 (for Phil Seamen with Love & Thanks)

Riff II

The studio record:

The Soft Weed Factor

Stanley Stamp’s Gibbon Album (for B.O.)

Chloe and the Pirates

1983

CD 12 : Seven – réalisé en octobre 1973

Nettle Bed

Carol Ann

Day’s Eye

Bone Fire

Tarabos

D.I.S.

Snodland

Penny Hitch

Block

Down the Road

The German Lesson

The French Lesson

CD 13 : BBC Sessions 1973 – 1974

BBC Radio 1 John Peel session – 20 novembre 1973 :

Stanley Stamps Gibbon Album

Hazard Profile (Part 1)

Sinepost

Down the Road

BBC Radio 3 Jazz in Britain session – 26 août 1974 :

North Point

The Man Who Waved at Trains

Hazard Profile (Parts 1 – 4)

CD 14 : Montreux Jazz Festival – 4 juillet 1974

Hazard Profile

The Floating World

Ealing Comedy

Bundles

Land of the Bag Snake

Joint

The Man Who Waved at Trains

Peff

The Man Who Waved at Trains (reprise)

LBO

Riff II

Lefty

Penny Hitch (coda)

Disc 15 (Blu-ray video) : The Video Vaults 1970 – 1971 :

Théâtre de la Musique, Paris – 2 mars 1970 (enregistré pour la TV française, sous licence INA)

Eamonn Andrews

Backwards

Mousetrap

Out-Bloody-Rageous

Facelift

Vocal improvisation

Esther’s Nose Job / Pigling Bland

Pop Deux – 12 décembre 1970 :

L’enregistrement de Fourth (sous licence INA)

BBC TV – Anatomy of Pop – 10 janvier 1971 :

Neo-Caliban Grides

Théâtre 140, Bruxelles – 14 janvier 1971 (Filmé pour Pop Shop, TV belge, sous licence SONUMA) :

Improvisation

Neo-Caliban Grides

Out-Bloody-Rageous

Kings and Queens

Teeth

Pigling Bland

Esther’s Nose Job (excerpt)

….It’s Nothing

Mousetrap

Noisette

Disc 16 (Blu-ray video) : The Video Vaults 1971 – 1975

Beat Club Radio Bremen TV Session – 23 mars 1971 (sous licence Radio Bremen / Studio Hamburg – OneGate Media) :

Neo-Caliban Grides

Out-Bloody-Rageous

Vocal improvisation

Eamonn Andrews / All White

Berliner Jazztage Philharmonichalle, West Berlin – 7 novembre 1971 (sous licence ARDPLus GmbH) :

Neo Caliban Grides

Slightly All The Time

Drop

M C

Out-Bloody-Rageous

As If

Dark Swing

Pigling Bland

Esther’s Nose Job (Outro)

Filmé le 5 novembre 1972 aux CBS Studios, London pour l’émission Rockenstock, diffusé le 30 janvier 1973 par l’ORTF, sous licence INA

The Soft Weed Factor

LBO

Gesolreut

BBC TV – FULL HOUSE – 17 février 1973 :

Soft Machine interviews +

Gesolreut

Fanfare / All White

Disc 17 (Blu-ray video) : The Video Vaults 1973 – 1974

Soft Machine & Friends ‘Jazz Workshop’, Congresszentrum, Hamburg, Allemagne, 17 mai 1973, sous licence Radio Bremen / Studio Hamburg – OneGate Media :

Fanfare

All White

Link 1

The Soft Weed Factor

Link 2

37 ½

Link 3

Riff

Stanley Stamps Gibbon Album

Chloe and the Pirates

Gesolreut

E.P.V.

Link 4

Stumble

One Across

Riff II

Bataclan, Paris, 29 mai 1973, diffusé dans Pop Deux, le 30 juin 1973, sous licence INA :

Riff / Down The Road

Gesolreut / Chloe And The Pirates

Montreux Jazz Festival – 4 juillet 1974, sous licence Universal Music Operations :

Hazard Profile

The Floating World

Ealing Comedy

Bundles

Land of the Bag Snake

Joint

The Man Who Waved at Trains

Peff

The Man Who Waved at Trains (reprise)

LBO

Riff II

Lefty

Penny Hitch (coda)