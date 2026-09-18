SOFT MACHINE se fait coffret

La plupart des artistes et groupes qui ont marqué le rock psychédélique et progressif des années 1970 ont été célébrés avec la publication d’un coffret anthologique CD+DVD+Blu-Ray couvrant leur période pionnière et la plus influente. Il manquait SOFT MACHINE ; cette lacune est en passe d’être comblée !
En effet, la major Sony Music s’apprête à commercialiser un gigantesque coffret CD de 14 et trois Blu-ray rassemblant les cinq albums enregistrés par le groupe pour Columbia Records entre 1970 et 1973, à savoir Third (1970), Fourth (1971), Fifth (1972) et Sixth (1973), tous nouvellement remastérisés à partir des bandes originales.
Baptisé Slightly All The Time – Recordings 1970-1974, ce coffret contiendra également toutes les sessions BBC que SOFT MACHINE a enregistrées durant cette période (dont la moitié sont inédites) et une généreuse sélection d’enregistrements de concerts rares en provenance d’Europe (Royaume-Uni, France, Suisse), ainsi qu’un livret présentant de nombreuses photographies rares et de nouvelles notes de pochette rédigées par le journaliste spécialiste Sid Smith.
Compilé par Mark Powell, le grand patron d’Esoteric Recordings, Slightly All The Time – Recordings 1970-1974 comprendra également un set entièrement différent d’enregistrements effectués pour l’album 5th, ainsi que plus de six heures de matériel audiovisuel superbe recueilli dans les archives télévisées européennes, dont certains ont déjà été publiés auparavant et d’autres non (Paris 1970 – Pop 2, Bruxelles 1971 – Pop Shop, Allemagne 1971 – Beat Club, la performance complète au Berliner Jazztage et les apparitions de la BBC TV sur An Anatomy of Pop et Full House).
Slightly All The Time – Recordings 1970-1974 sera disponible le 30 octobre.
En voici la set-list complète :
CD 1 : Third (réalisé en juin 1970)
Facelift
Slightly All the Time
Moon in June
Out-Bloody-Rageous
CD 2 : Londres – mai 1970
Facelift
Moon in June
Esther’s Nose Job
CD 3 : BBC Radio Sessions 1970
Slightly All the Time
Out-Bloody-Rageous
Eamonn Andrews
(BBC Session – 4 mai 1970)
Facelift
Esther’s Nose Job
(BBC Radio 1 In Concert – 31 mai 1970)
Virtually
Fletcher’s Blemish
(BBC Radio 1 session – 15 décembre 1970)
CD 4 : The Promenade Concert – Royal Albert Hall 13 août 1970 (enregistré et diffusé par BBC Radio Three)
Out-Bloody-Rageous
Facelift
Esther’s Nose Job
Pig
Orange Skin Food
A Door Opens and Closes
Pigling Bland
10:30 Returns to the Bedroom
CD 5 : Fourth (réalisé en février 1971)
Teeth
Kings and Queens
Fletcher’s Blemish
Virtually Part 1
Virtually Part 2
Virtually Part 3
Virtually Part 4
CD 6 : BBC Radio 1 In Concert – 11 mars 1971
Blind Badger
Neo Caliban Grides
Out-Bloody-Rageous
Eamonn Andrews
All White
Kings and Queens
Teeth
Pigling Bland
Returns to the Bedroom
Slightly All the Time
Noisette
CD 7 : Gondel Filmkunsttheater, Brême – 23 mars 1971 (Radio Bremen concert – sous licence de Radio Bremen / Studio Hamburg – OneGate Media)
Facelift
Virtually
Slightly All the Time
Fletcher’s Blemish
Neo-Caliban Grides
Out-Bloody-Rageous
Eamonn Andrews
All White
Kings and Queens
Teeth
Pigling Bland
CD 8 : BBC Radio sessions 1971
BBC Radio 1 session – 1er juin 1971 :
Neo-Caliban Grides
Dedicated to You But You Weren’t Listening
Eamonn Andrews / All White
BBC Radio 1 session – 15th November 1971 :
As If
Drop
Welcome to Frillsville
BBC Radio 1 session – 11 juillet 1972 :
Fanfare
All White
M C
Drop
CD 9 : Fifth (réalisé en juin 1972)
All White
Drop
M C
As If
L B O
Pigling Bland
Bone
Pistes Bonus : The Alternative Fifth Sessions
As If
Untitled Blow
Pigling Bland
(coda) Esther’s Nose Job
All White (Take Two)
As If
Drum Solo
Pigling Bland
CD 10 : BBC Radio 1 In Concert – 20 juillet 1972
Fanfare
All White
Slightly All the Time
M C
Drop
Stumble
L.B.O.
As If
Riff
Gesolreut
CD 11 : Six (réalisé en février 1973)
The live record:
Fanfare
All White
Between
Riff I
37 ½
Gesolreut
E.P.V.
Lefty
Stumble
5 from 13 (for Phil Seamen with Love & Thanks)
Riff II
The studio record:
The Soft Weed Factor
Stanley Stamp’s Gibbon Album (for B.O.)
Chloe and the Pirates
1983
CD 12 : Seven – réalisé en octobre 1973
Nettle Bed
Carol Ann
Day’s Eye
Bone Fire
Tarabos
D.I.S.
Snodland
Penny Hitch
Block
Down the Road
The German Lesson
The French Lesson
CD 13 : BBC Sessions 1973 – 1974
BBC Radio 1 John Peel session – 20 novembre 1973 :
Stanley Stamps Gibbon Album
Hazard Profile (Part 1)
Sinepost
Down the Road
BBC Radio 3 Jazz in Britain session – 26 août 1974 :
North Point
The Man Who Waved at Trains
Hazard Profile (Parts 1 – 4)
CD 14 : Montreux Jazz Festival – 4 juillet 1974
Hazard Profile
The Floating World
Ealing Comedy
Bundles
Land of the Bag Snake
Joint
The Man Who Waved at Trains
Peff
The Man Who Waved at Trains (reprise)
LBO
Riff II
Lefty
Penny Hitch (coda)
Disc 15 (Blu-ray video) : The Video Vaults 1970 – 1971 :
Théâtre de la Musique, Paris – 2 mars 1970 (enregistré pour la TV française, sous licence INA)
Eamonn Andrews
Backwards
Mousetrap
Out-Bloody-Rageous
Facelift
Vocal improvisation
Esther’s Nose Job / Pigling Bland
Pop Deux – 12 décembre 1970 :
L’enregistrement de Fourth (sous licence INA)
BBC TV – Anatomy of Pop – 10 janvier 1971 :
Neo-Caliban Grides
Théâtre 140, Bruxelles – 14 janvier 1971 (Filmé pour Pop Shop, TV belge, sous licence SONUMA) :
Improvisation
Neo-Caliban Grides
Out-Bloody-Rageous
Kings and Queens
Teeth
Pigling Bland
Esther’s Nose Job (excerpt)
….It’s Nothing
Mousetrap
Noisette
Disc 16 (Blu-ray video) : The Video Vaults 1971 – 1975
Beat Club Radio Bremen TV Session – 23 mars 1971 (sous licence Radio Bremen / Studio Hamburg – OneGate Media) :
Neo-Caliban Grides
Out-Bloody-Rageous
Vocal improvisation
Eamonn Andrews / All White
Berliner Jazztage Philharmonichalle, West Berlin – 7 novembre 1971 (sous licence ARDPLus GmbH) :
Neo Caliban Grides
Slightly All The Time
Drop
M C
Out-Bloody-Rageous
As If
Dark Swing
Pigling Bland
Esther’s Nose Job (Outro)
Filmé le 5 novembre 1972 aux CBS Studios, London pour l’émission Rockenstock, diffusé le 30 janvier 1973 par l’ORTF, sous licence INA
The Soft Weed Factor
LBO
Gesolreut
BBC TV – FULL HOUSE – 17 février 1973 :
Soft Machine interviews +
Gesolreut
Fanfare / All White
Disc 17 (Blu-ray video) : The Video Vaults 1973 – 1974
Soft Machine & Friends ‘Jazz Workshop’, Congresszentrum, Hamburg, Allemagne, 17 mai 1973, sous licence Radio Bremen / Studio Hamburg – OneGate Media :
Fanfare
All White
Link 1
The Soft Weed Factor
Link 2
37 ½
Link 3
Riff
Stanley Stamps Gibbon Album
Chloe and the Pirates
Gesolreut
E.P.V.
Link 4
Stumble
One Across
Riff II
Bataclan, Paris, 29 mai 1973, diffusé dans Pop Deux, le 30 juin 1973, sous licence INA :
Riff / Down The Road
Gesolreut / Chloe And The Pirates
Montreux Jazz Festival – 4 juillet 1974, sous licence Universal Music Operations :
Hazard Profile
The Floating World
Ealing Comedy
Bundles
Land of the Bag Snake
Joint
The Man Who Waved at Trains
Peff
The Man Who Waved at Trains (reprise)
LBO
Riff II
Lefty
Penny Hitch (coda)